Harish Rao writes to Telangana speaker over unanswered question

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Tuesday, March 4, wrote to Telangana Assembly speaker Gaddam Prasad over unanswered questions.

Rao stated that as per rule number 52(1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, written replies to unstarred questions raised by members must be placed on the Table of the House. However, he pointed out that despite raising several questions in the previous session, no replies have been received till date.

Also Read Telangana govt plans special assembly session in March first week

The Siddipet MLA further said that seeking information through questions and receiving timely replies is a fundamental right of every legislator, as it helps address issues concerning their constituencies and the people of Telangana.

The former Telangana health minister urged the speaker to intervene immediately and direct the concerned officials to furnish the pending replies without further delay.