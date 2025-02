Hyderabad: Telangana government is planning to hold a special session of the assembly from March 1 to 5.

As per reports, the state government will be introducing the bill for giving reservations to BCs, and on Sc categorisation during the special assembly session.

Reports also stated that the state government could be holding the state budget session in the last week of March.