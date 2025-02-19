25 pc discount on registration of layouts under LRS in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana government announced a 25 percent discount on the registration of open plots in layouts under the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) of 2020, for which plot buyers have now been given time until March 31.

A review meeting on the implementation of LRS was held at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Wednesday, February 19, by deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka, revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, and industries minister D Sridhar Babu on speeding-up the registration of such layouts.

The scheme applies to those who have bought plots in layouts but have not registered them, and to layouts where only 10 percent of plots have been registered and the rest haven’t. It also applies to those who have registered the sale deed but are yet to have their plots regularised.

The ministers, however, cautioned the officials against regularising those lands that fell under the prohibited list.

Also Read Sub registrars have no authority to register assigned lands: Telangana HC

The officials have been directed to ensure that the buyers complete their registration at the sub-registrar’s offices instead of going from pillar to post.