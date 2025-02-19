Sub registrars have no authority to register assigned lands: Telangana HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has made it clear that sub-registrars do not have the authority to register assigned lands.

The court has directed the Rangareddy Collector to conduct a thorough investigation into a land dispute and to file criminal charges against the sub-registrar involved and any private individuals if the land is found to be assigned. The investigation is to be completed within three months.

The case involves 33 Guntas of assigned land in Survey 176/23 of Aziznagar, Moinabad Mandal, Rangareddy district, belonging to Anantharam Laxmaiah.

A dispute among the heirs led to some individuals converting the land to non-agricultural use and selling it. Other heirs filed a petition with the High Court, alleging concealment of the land’s assigned status during the sale.

Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy’s bench heard the petition and stated that illegal land grabbing could result in a six-month prison sentence, a fine of Rs 10,000, or both.

The court has ordered an inquiry into the matter and directed that action be taken against those responsible.

In a separate case, Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court directed the district collector of Mancherial to investigate unauthorized land registrations involving a sub-registrar, after allegations surfaced that the sub-registrar proceeded to entertain land registrations on assigned lands without proper authorization.

The court has also stated that sub-registrars who register assigned lands are subject to six months imprisonment according to the Assigned Act.

The court granted the collector four weeks to file the report and initiate appropriate action against the concerned registration authorities