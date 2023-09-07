Harish urges SCR to run direct trains from Siddipet to Tirupati

Hyderabad: Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao has asked the South Central Railway (SCR) to allow trains to run directly from Siddipet to Tirupati and Bengaluru.

On Wednesday, the minister met the general manager of SCR, Arun Kumar, and requested the authorities to allow passenger trains between Siddipet and Hyderabad on the newly constructed Siddipet railway line that will be cleared by the safety commission on September 15.

Harish Rao, along with Medak MP Prabhakar Reddy, urged the SCR GM to resolve problems related to the railways in the erstwhile Medak district.

Also Read Telangana: 15 Final Location Surveys sanctioned for new railway lines

Highlighting the people from Siddipet and Karimnagar were forced to travel to Secunderabad railway station to board a train for Tirupati, Harish Rao also requested SCR for the completion of the goods terminal at Edulanagulapally in Patancheru constituency.

The minister further urged railway officials to complete the construction of the railway over bridge (ROB) on the Chegunta-Medak road in the Medak district.

Works related to the railway station at Komuravelli Mallanna Temple and the pending works of Masaipet railway station were also mentioned.

Stating that the completion of the Siddipet railway line was the fastest in the history of the country, Harish Rao said that it was possible due to the speedy acquisition of land by the Telangana government.

Harish Rao also informed the GM that the state government had acquired 2000 acres of land with Rs 250 crore and handed it over to the railway department.