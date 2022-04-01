Harnaaz Sandhu reveals about her ‘serious’ health issue

Mumbai: Chandigarh’s Harnaaz Sandhu made India proud when she bagged the coveted title of Miss Universe 2021 in December last year in Israel. She brought home the prestigious crown after almost two-decade wait.

Post her win in the beauty pageant, Harnaaz has been making headlines for several other reasons — from her perspective on hijab row to slamming trolls who body-shamed her.

Harnaaz Sandhu reacts to trolls

Harnaaz Sandhu was recently seen walking the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week, when she became a showstopper for designers Shivan and Narresh. She received mixed response from the audience and netizens. While many people admired her grace and beauty, some mocked Miss Universe for her weight gain.

Recently, the 22-year-old clapped back at all those trollers who criticised her for her weight gain and revealed that she has been suffering from Celiac disease. Speaking to news agency ANI, Harnaaz said, “Nobody knows about my celiac disease where I cannot eat wheat and other edible items. Also if there is a change in place then the body tends to show a certain difference. If one goes to Punjab or any other place then he tends to gain weight or see changes. The same happened to me. I went to New York which was completely new for me.”

What exactly is Celiac Disease?

Also known as sprue, nontropical sprue, gluten-sensitive enteropathy, Celiac disease is a digestive disorder caused by an abnormal immunological reactivity to gluten.

Symptoms