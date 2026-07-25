Harshad Chopra, Dheeraj Dhoopar exit Lock Upp 2; show gets top 9

With the finale just around the corner, every elimination now carries huge weight, and this time, not one but two contestants are expected to be shown the exit door

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Lock Upp 2 contestants
Lock Upp 2 contestants (Instagram)

Mumbai: The latest Judgement Day in Lock Upp 2 is set to bring one of the biggest twists of the season as the race to the grand finale gets even more intense. With the finale just around the corner, every elimination now carries huge weight, and this time, not one but two contestants are expected to be shown the exit door.

Harshad’s eviction, Yogesh’s re-entry

As per the upcoming episode, Harshad Chopda, who was earlier eliminated from the show, will make a dramatic comeback alongside Yogesh Rawat. The two will re-enter the jail and take on contestants in a high-stakes challenge that will decide the fate of the game.

2 contestants eliminated from Lock Upp 2

In a major twist, Harshad and Yogesh will reportedly challenge Sufi Motiwala and Dheeraj Dhoopar. By the end of the task, Sufi and Dheeraj will be eliminated from the competition, while Harshad and Yogesh will secure their places and move one step closer to the grand finale.

Subhan Bakery

Lock Upp 2 top 9

With these shocking eliminations, the top 9 contestants left in the race are:

  • Akanksha Chamola
  • Akanksha Choudhary
  • Harshad Chopda
  • Pamela
  • Ram Kapoor
  • Shilpa Shinde
  • Shreya Kalra
  • Shivangi Joshi
  • Varun aka Laila

The double eviction is likely to leave fans stunned, especially with strong contenders like Sufi Motiwala and Dheeraj Dhoopar bowing out just before the finale.

At the same time, Harshad Chopda and Yogesh Rawat’s unexpected return has completely changed the dynamics of the game, making the competition more unpredictable than ever. With the top 9 now locked in, the battle for the Lock Upp 2 trophy has officially entered its final and most crucial phase.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Lock Upp 2 finale.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
Back to top button