Mumbai: The latest Judgement Day in Lock Upp 2 is set to bring one of the biggest twists of the season as the race to the grand finale gets even more intense. With the finale just around the corner, every elimination now carries huge weight, and this time, not one but two contestants are expected to be shown the exit door.

Harshad’s eviction, Yogesh’s re-entry

As per the upcoming episode, Harshad Chopda, who was earlier eliminated from the show, will make a dramatic comeback alongside Yogesh Rawat. The two will re-enter the jail and take on contestants in a high-stakes challenge that will decide the fate of the game.

2 contestants eliminated from Lock Upp 2

In a major twist, Harshad and Yogesh will reportedly challenge Sufi Motiwala and Dheeraj Dhoopar. By the end of the task, Sufi and Dheeraj will be eliminated from the competition, while Harshad and Yogesh will secure their places and move one step closer to the grand finale.

Lock Upp 2 top 9

With these shocking eliminations, the top 9 contestants left in the race are:

Akanksha Chamola

Akanksha Choudhary

Harshad Chopda

Pamela

Ram Kapoor

Shilpa Shinde

Shreya Kalra

Shivangi Joshi

Varun aka Laila

The double eviction is likely to leave fans stunned, especially with strong contenders like Sufi Motiwala and Dheeraj Dhoopar bowing out just before the finale.

At the same time, Harshad Chopda and Yogesh Rawat’s unexpected return has completely changed the dynamics of the game, making the competition more unpredictable than ever. With the top 9 now locked in, the battle for the Lock Upp 2 trophy has officially entered its final and most crucial phase.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Lock Upp 2 finale.