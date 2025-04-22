Harvard sues Trump admin to stop freeze of more than USD 2 billion in grants

Harvard President Alan Garber said the university would not bend to the government's demands. Hours later, the government froze billions of dollars in federal funding.

Press Trust of India  |  22nd April 2025 8:13 am IST
Harvard University

Boston: Harvard University announced Monday that it was suing the Trump administration to halt a freeze on more than USD 2.2 billion in grants after the institution said it would defy the Trump administration’s demands to limit activism on campus.

In a letter to Harvard earlier this month, Trump’s administration had called for broad government and leadership reforms at the university, as well as changes to its admissions policies.

It also demanded that the university audit views of diversity on campus, and stop recognising some student clubs.

