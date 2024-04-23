Harvard suspends pro-Palestinian student group amid controversy, campus unrest

Harvard University has suspended the Palestine Solidarity Committee (PSC) amid a wave of controversy surrounding the group’s activities, according to a recent announcement by the university.

The decision follows months of alleged harassment and intimidation directed against the PSC and its members, as well as a federal probe into the university’s reaction to the matter.

The controversy began in October 2023, when the PSC and 33 other Harvard student groups released a statement denouncing Israeli policies and blaming the victims of the violence in Gaza.

The statement received widespread condemnation from professors, politicians, and other students, who accused the PSC of condoning terrorism, rape, and murder. The statement was also denounced by federal lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

According to the group, the PSC’s statement was first posted on the group’s Instagram account, which was later temporarily suspended by Meta. The account was back up as of Monday evening. However, the outcry against the PSC didn’t end there.

The group was reportedly harassed and intimidated by pro-Israel activists, including a Jewish billionaire investor and Harvard alum who organized a social media campaign to identify students who signed anti-Israel statements.

The investigation, which was launched in February 2024, focuses on whether Harvard has done enough to deter harassment of Palestinian students and student groups.

The probe comes at a difficult time for the Ivy League college, whose president just resigned after upsetting Jewish groups with her congressional testimony on campus antisemitism. The university is also facing plagiarism charges.

In reaction to the incident and the federal inquiry, Harvard has suspended the PSC, citing safety concerns for the group’s members and the larger campus community.

The institution has also announced several initiatives to address the issue, including the availability of resources to students and the support of the Office of Civil Rights to guarantee students’ rights to access educational programs are upheld.

The decision to suspend the PSC has elicited conflicting responses from the Harvard community and outside. Some have complimented the university for taking steps to protect students while maintaining its commitment to free speech and academic freedom. Others have questioned the judgment, claiming that it violates the PSC’s right to freedom of expression and association.