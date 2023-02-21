Haryana: Congress MLA demands high-level probe into charred bodies case

Chandigarh: Aftab Ahmed, Congress MLA from Haryana’s Nuh, on Tuesday demanded a high-level probe into alleged abduction and murder of two Muslim men from Rajasthan, even as he claimed the minorities are feeling “unsafe” in the state.

“I demand that a high-level probe be initiated into the Bhiwani incident. Negligence of policemen and other officials led to two youths losing their lives…action should be taken against erring personnel,” Ahmed said while speaking during Zero Hour in the state assembly here.

Nasir and Junaid, both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes on February 15 and their bodies were found in a charred car in Loharu in Haryana’s Bhiwani the next day. The family members of the deceased had named five men allegedly linked to the Bajrang Dal in their complaint to the police.

The Congress MLA said the accused are “gau rakshaks (cow vigilantes) or connected with them whose track record stated to be criminal. It appears that state government is protecting them”.

“The incident in Bhiwani is horrendous… In Nuh district too, heinous incidents have taken place in the past,” he said, adding that “the minorities are feeling unsafe in Haryana today”.

“At other places too in Haryana, incidents against minorities have been on the increase in recent years on which action taken is not satisfactory,” he alleged.

He said Haryana is known for its brotherhood, “but today seeds of hatred are being sown in this land. And government is failing in checking these things”.

“The Minorities Commission was disbanded in 2015. I demand that it should be re-constituted so that problems and concerns relating to minorities can be addressed,” he said.

In its FIR lodged on February 16, the Rajasthan Police named five accused — Anil, Shrikant, Rinku Saini, Lokesh Singla and Monu Manesar — on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victims’ family. Later, four more suspects’ names were added to the FIR registered at Gopalgarh police station in Bharatpur.