Haryana: Cow vigilantes attack cattle traders, claim gunfire

Haryana: Two Muslim cattle traders were assaulted and publicly humiliated by members of the Gau Raksha Dal and other Hindutva groups in Haryana’s Karnal district on suspicion of smuggling cows before handing them over to the police.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered at Sector 13 Police Station against the cattle traders.

A video circulating online shows a group of self-proclaimed cow vigilantes, along with Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) members, attacking a half-naked man with lathis while he cowers. A cow vigilante, speaking to local media, alleged that the traders were illegally smuggling cows to be slaughtered in Bihar.

The Hindutva group claimed the two men used gunfire against them. “When we were chasing them after noticing cows in their truck bed, they fired at us,” he said.

“The people inside the truck were found to be Muslim. They were taking our Gau Mata away to be slaughtered,” he said. “Hamari uppar firing hui hai, lekin log support karne ke bajai, hame gunde kehte hai (we were fired upon; yet instead of supporting us, people call us goons).”

“Thugs are those who slaughter cows, not us.”

The two Muslim men were taken to the police station, and a case was subsequently registered against them for illegally smuggling cows.

Also Read UP Police arrest 3 women for cooking beef at home in Kaushambi

Two Muslim cattle traders were assaulted and publicly humiliated by Gau Raksha Dal and other Hindutva groups in Haryana's Karnal district on suspicion of smuggling cows before handing them over to the police. pic.twitter.com/Br3ReSz9Na — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 27, 2026

‘Will fight till our last breath’

A Gau Raksha Dal leader said calling for brotherhood and harmony is useless as the “other community only wants to target our religion.” He asked for support from the public in serving the Hindu religion by stopping further cases of cow slaughter.

“Mujhe aam aadmi se appeal ki hame support dijiye kyunki hum to rokne nahi wale hai. Hum aakhri saas take ladenge (I appeal to the common people to support us, because we are not going to stop. We will fight until our last breath).”