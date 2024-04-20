Haryana: Cow vigilantes attack Sikh truck driver, use turban to his tie feet

In far-right Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Haryana, cow vigilantes allegedly assaulted a Sikh truck driver and used his turban to tie his feet over allegations of transporting cattle for meat in his vehicle.

The disturbing incident took place in Sonipat city on April 17, however, came to light on April 19 after its video went viral on social media platforms, triggering nationwide outrage.

The Sikh truck driver, who was reportedly transporting cattle, was targeted by cow vigilantes who took issue with his actions.

The cow vigilantes chased the truck and assaulted the driver. They went a step further by using his turban to tie his feet.

The turban is a sacred article of faith for Sikhs and is considered a symbol of honour and dignity. By using the turban in such a manner, the cow vigilantes not only violated the driver’s personal space and dignity but also disrespected his religious beliefs.

Following the disturbing video of the elderly Sikh man, the Sikh community condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the cow vigilantes.

The top authority in charge of managing Sikh shrines, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), has expressed concern over the occurrence and asked that a criminal complaint be filed against the cow vigilantes. In addition, the SGPC has called for the defence of the rights and dignity of the Sikh community and has urged the truck driver’s immediate release.

From Haryana : Gau Rakshak Force brutally assaulted A sikh Elderly Driver for carrying Cattle in his truck , later on you can see he was tied with his own turban which is really not acceptable.. Where are these Cow Rakshak when they eat garbage or roam

In streets . A strict…

— Farmer – Adv Vasu Kukreja (@AdvVasukukreja) April 19, 2024

Location: Sonipat, Haryana, India

Lynching date: April 17

Fearless Saffron Cow vigilantes assaulted a Sikh truck driver and used his turban to tie his feet over transporting cattle. — Satnam S Khalsa (@satnamkhalsa1) April 19, 2024

Goons posing as cow vigilantes attacked and assaulted a Sikh truck driver, using his turban to tie his feet for transporting cattle.



IndiaToday had exposed how these Gau Raksha Dals have turned into mafias running protection rackets for cattle transporters in Punjab, completely… — Tracking Hate Against Sikhs (@thaSikhs) April 19, 2024

This incident is not unique, there have been several reports of “Gau Rakshaks” carrying out assaults on cattle transporters in the name of “cow protection”. In the past, violent cow vigilantes have killed or severely injured individuals.

A horrific example of one of their raids is the Nasir and Junaid, who were burned alive in their car on February 16, 2023, at the Rajasthan-Haryana border.