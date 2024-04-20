Haryana: Cow vigilantes attack Sikh truck driver, use turban to his tie feet

In far-right Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Haryana, cow vigilantes allegedly assaulted a Sikh truck driver and used his turban to tie his feet over allegations of transporting cattle for meat in his vehicle.
The disturbing incident took place in Sonipat city on April 17, however, came to light on April 19 after its video went viral on social media platforms, triggering nationwide outrage.
The Sikh truck driver, who was reportedly transporting cattle, was targeted by cow vigilantes who took issue with his actions.
The cow vigilantes chased the truck and assaulted the driver. They went a step further by using his turban to tie his feet.
The turban is a sacred article of faith for Sikhs and is considered a symbol of honour and dignity. By using the turban in such a manner, the cow vigilantes not only violated the driver’s personal space and dignity but also disrespected his religious beliefs.
Following the disturbing video of the elderly Sikh man, the Sikh community condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the cow vigilantes.
The top authority in charge of managing Sikh shrines, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), has expressed concern over the occurrence and asked that a criminal complaint be filed against the cow vigilantes. In addition, the SGPC has called for the defence of the rights and dignity of the Sikh community and has urged the truck driver’s immediate release.
This incident is not unique, there have been several reports of “Gau Rakshaks” carrying out assaults on cattle transporters in the name of “cow protection”. In the past, violent cow vigilantes have killed or severely injured individuals.
A horrific example of one of their raids is the Nasir and Junaid, who were burned alive in their car on February 16, 2023, at the Rajasthan-Haryana border.