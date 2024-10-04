Haryana elections: Candidates meet party workers a day before polling

Chandigarh: The poll campaigning for Haryana Assembly polls on Saturday may have come to an end, but it isn’t time to relax just yet for the contesting candidates.

Several candidates in the fray met party and booth workers on Friday, October 4.

The campaign for the assembly polls came to an end on Thursday evening with the BJP hoping to buck the anti-incumbency and Congress, eyeing a comeback after a decade-long hiatus, going all out to wrest power.

The polling for all the 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana will take place on October 5 from 7 am to 6 pm, poll officials said.

Adequate security arrangements have been made for fair and free elections in the state, they further said.

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition in Haryana assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda met his party workers in Rohtak.

After following the gruelling schedule of poll campaigning by crisscrossing assembly constituencies, the senior Congress leader was at his residence where he met party and booth workers, one of his aides said.

Hooda is contesting from the Garhi Sampla Kiloi Assembly seat.

Former Home minister and senior BJP leader Anil Vij was in the party office in Ambala and met party workers ahead of the polling day, his close aide said.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala, who is contesting from the Ellenabad seat, also met party workers.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini along with his wife on Friday paid obeisance at the Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula and performed ‘havan yagya’. He also wished everyone on the occasion of Navratri festival.

Saini also appealed to voters to come out of their homes on October 5 to ensure 100 percent polling for strengthening democracy and said the party workers took the party’s vision and ‘Sankalp patra’ to each home.

The chief minister, who is contesting from the Ladwa Assembly segment, claimed that the BJP will form the government in the state for a third time with a big mandate.

There are a total of 1,031 candidates in the fray. Among them, 930 are men and 101 are women.

More than two crore voters, including 8,821 centurions, are eligible to exercise their franchise in Haryana.

According to officials, 20,629 polling booths have been established in the state for the elections.