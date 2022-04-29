Haryana: FIR against cow vigilantes for threatening people

Following the emergence of videos showing suspected cow vigilantes taking people away at gunpoint recently, reportedly by cow vigilantes, the police confirmed that they were from the Nuh district of Haryana.

The first such video emerged on April 24, two more were shared on social media in the following days. One of the videos titled, “‘Gau Raksha Dal, Haryana, Mewat raid,” showed guns being pointed at children and women from a moving car.

In the second video, a group of men can be seen threatening to shoot people who witnessed them allegedly kidnapping a man.

“Earlier these had no source; we were not sure when or where they were from, but after an inquiry, we have ascertained that they are from Ferozepur Jhirka jurisdiction,” Superintendent of Police Nuh Varun Singla was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

The Haryana police said that a special investigation team will be constituted to deal with the matter. Based on a complaint from an ASI, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against unidentified persons.

The FIR states, “In the video from village Sheikhpur, some young men are seen assaulting a man and putting him in a Scorpio at gunpoint. Two-three men are seen holding sticks while one man seems to be firing a gunshot in the air with a pistol.”

Sringla said that a meeting was called to discuss the matter with the villagers and to make them realise that such incidents disturb communal harmony. On April 28 Gurgaon-based groups of the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad protested outside the Police Commissioner’s office, alleging that their members were being threatened.

Members of the right-wing outfits also alleged that a few workers alongside the police went to catch the cow slaughterers in their act. However, the police have dismissed all such claims.

“The allegations are false. When the matter of cow slaughter came to light, some workers and a police team went there and caught the people involved. Everything was done as per law. Our members were assisting the police and the administration under the law which has been made for cow protection,” said Zila Mantri, Manesar, VHP, Devender Singh.