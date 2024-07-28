Haryana: Kanwariya killed, 13 injured after truck comes in contact with power wire

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th July 2024 8:36 pm IST
Kanwar Yatra order to ensure peace: UP govt to Supreme Court
Muzaffarnagar: Kanwariyas walk past a shop on which banners with shopkeeper's name was put up on Kanwar Marg after an order issued by Uttar Pradesh Government, in Muzaffarnagar, Saturday, July 20, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Faridabad: A kanwariya was killed and 13 more suffered burn injuries after their canter-truck came in contact with a overhead electricity wire here in Haryana on Sunday, police said.

The victims — all kanwariyas (Shiva devotees) — were going to Haridwar in Uttarakhand as part of the kawar yatra to collect water from the Ganga river, they said.

Also Read
UP: Security intensified in Muzaffarnagar ahead of Kanwariyas arrival

The incident happened in the Nawada area and they were all admitted to a hospital with burn injuries. Nitin, 20, a resident of Tigaon, was referred to another hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th July 2024 8:36 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button