Haryana man thrashed for dancing in bra to make reel in crowded market

A man was thrashed in public for wearing a bra and trying to make an Instagram reel in the busy street of Haryana’s Insar market.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms where the influencer is seen being slapped by a man even as he pleads to let him go.

A man was thrashed in public for wearing a bra and trying to make an Instagram reel in the busy street of Haryana's Insar market. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms where the influencer is being slapped by a man even as he pleads to let him go. pic.twitter.com/VXhAFRPorO — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 28, 2024

According to reports, locals noticed the influencer, wearing just a bra and pants, filming a video and dancing. The act made many women in the market area uncomfortable.

When confronted by shopkeepers, the influencer initially started arguing. It was when the latter was thrashed that he begged to let go, clinching his shirt in his hand.

The thrashing does not stop and locals start abusing the influencer. He pleads with the man to stop the hitting and assures him that he will leave the market.

The influencer was eventually allowed to leave after receiving a stern warning. No further escalation has been reported regarding the matter.

The video has gained considerable views with many questioning how far one can go for fame.

Another X user commented, “Naya Bharat”

Naya bharat — Abrar Lampard (@RagnarAbrar) November 27, 2024

Another X user said, “The reel culture is destroying everyone.”