Haryana minister accuses Cong of ‘orchestrating’ violence in Nuh on July 31

The communal violence on July 31 in Muslim-dominated Nuh, some 90 km from Delhi, claimed six lives and left scores injured.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 28th August 2023 6:22 pm IST
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (File Photo/ANI)

Chandigarh: Accusing the Congress of “orchestrating” the communal violence in Nuh district on July 31, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday informed the Assembly that the government “is democratic and secular, allowing people of every religion to freely practice their religious activities based on their beliefs”.

He said the ongoing investigation into the incident and arrest of 500 persons “indicate that it was orchestrated by the Congress”.

Also Read
Security tightened in Haryana’s Nuh, other areas after ‘shobha yatra’ call

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, however, refused to discuss the violence in the House, saying the matter was sub-judice.

MS Education Academy

Leader of Opposition and two-time chief minister Bhupinder Hooda said the matter pertaining to demolition of houses “is sub-judice”.

“We are not demanding discussion on demolition, we want discussion on the Nuh violence and the conspiracy behind it. We demand the Speaker’s ruling on whether a discussion shall be held or not,” he said.

Congress legislators, however, insisted the government should order a judicial probe to unveil the alleged conspiracy behind the violence.

The communal violence on July 31 in Muslim-dominated Nuh, some 90 km from Delhi, claimed six lives and left scores injured.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 28th August 2023 6:22 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button