Haryana Police not to invoke NSA on protesting farmers

Chandigarh: Haryana Police on Friday said invoking provisions of the National Security Act (NSA) on a few farm union leaders of Ambala district has been reconsidered and it has been decided that it will not be invoked, said Sibash Kabiraj, Inspector General of Police (Ambala Range).

“Haryana Police appeals to the protestors and their leaders to maintain peace and cooperate with the authorities in maintaining law and order,” said Kabiraj.

Farmers to pay for damages, says police

Earlier in an official statement, the Ambala Police said, “From February 13, 2024, continuous efforts are being made by the farmer organizations to break the barricade imposed on the Shambhu border by the farmers regarding their march to Delhi, and daily attempts are being made to spoil law and order by pelting stones at the police administration and creating a ruckus.”

“During this period, a lot of damage has been caused to the government and private property by encroachment, the police said, adding that the administration had already said that if the agitators caused damage to government and private property then this loss would be compensated by seizing their property and bank accounts.

“If the agitators damage public property during the movement, there is an amendment in the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984 (PDPP Act) under the provisions of the Supreme Court in which, the people who caused damage to public property during the movement or called for the movement, and the officials of that organization are held responsible for any damage caused,” the statement added.