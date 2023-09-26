Haryana Police yet to get Monu Manesar’s custody due to security reason

Monu is currently lodged at the Ajmer High Security Jail

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 26th September 2023 9:21 am IST
Monu Manesar
Cow Vigilante Monu Manesar

Gurugram: Due to a lack of security by the Rajasthan Police to guard Monu Manesar from Rajasthan to Gurugram, the Haryana Police is yet to get custody of the prime suspect behind the July 31 violence in Nuh district.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Monu is currently lodged at the Ajmer High Security Jail and the Rajasthan Police have raised security and safety concerns.

The Haryana Police had sought Monu’s remand in an attempted murder case registered against him at the Pataudi police station and he had to be produced in Pataudi court on Tuesday.

MS Education Academy

Personnel of the Rajasthan Police told the Pataudi court on Monday that Monu required a high safety transfer from Ajmer to Gurugram and it did not have enough guards to execute it.

A senior police officer of the Gurugram police said they will now move a fresh request and have offered the Rajasthan Police its staff and guards to drive him to the Pataudi court.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 26th September 2023 9:21 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button