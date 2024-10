Haryana Polls: Congress files more complaints with EC over EVM ‘Discrepancies’

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday submitted more complaints to the Election Commission alleging discrepancies in the electronic voting machines during counting of votes for the Haryana assembly elections.

The Congress candidates from 20 assembly constituencies, in their written complaints to the Election Commission (EC), have alleged that the batteries in some of the EVMs were charged at 99 per cent during counting on October 8.

The complaints follow the Congress’ shock defeat in the Haryana assembly elections after the party failed to win a simple majority even after 10 years of the BJP rule in the state.

The Congress has said the assembly polls results were “unexpected” and have alleged discrepancies in the EVMs in some seats.

“In furtherance of the issues raised and the representation submitted to the Election Commission of India on 9th October, we have now submitted an updated memo highlighting serious and glaring irregularities in the election process in 20 assembly constituencies in Haryana. We hope that the Election Commission will take notice and issue the appropriate directives,” AICC general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh, said in a post on X.

“We request you to urgently take action on the enclosed complaints and ensure that all the EVMs from these constituencies are immediately sealed. It is further requested that a detailed inquiry is initiated on our complaints and the same is completed in a time bound manner,” the party memorandum to EC said.

Some of the Congress candidates in their written complaints, now forwarded to EC, have alleged that while most EVMs were charged at below 80 per cent during counting, some had a charge of 99 per cent.

“It is to be noted that EVM battery percentage raises serious doubt regarding election result, as Congress candidate is winning in most EVM machines counting where battery percentage was below 80 per cent,” a Congress candidate said.

Another Congress candidate Amit Sihag said, “During the counting process, it was discovered that around 25 EVM control units showed a 99% battery level. This is highly unusual and improbable, as the machines were in use throughout the polling day. Such a high battery percentage is impossible under normal usage, raising questions about the authenticity of these machines.”

Alleging suspected replacement of control units, he said, “There are strong suspicions among my team and voters that the control units were replaced, casting serious doubts on the integrity of the polling process. This raises concerns that the election results have been tampered with.”

Udai Bhan’s election agent has alleged that “in EVMs having more than 90 per cent battery, the BJP candidate was shown having much higher votes, which appeared to be fabricated data and the originality of EVMs. Whereas the EVMs showing 60-70 per cent battery backup were containing much less votes of BJP”.

Similar complaints were made by other Congress candidates too.

Senior Congress leaders had met the EC officials earlier on Wednesday and handed over seven complaints in writing. They had said they would submit more such complaints in detail from some of its other candidates.

In the memorandum to the chief election commissioner and other election commissioners, the Congress has said, “One of the issues faced by a significant number of our candidates was in relation to EVMs and their Battery Capacity.”

It said these EVMs were used for counting of votes polled during the Haryana assembly elections conducted on October 5.

The party said it had brought the poll body’s attention to at least seven assembly constituencies. In this representation, the memorandum said, “We have collated the additional 13 complaints/issues raised in the Assembly Constituencies of Haryana and enclosed all the 20 complaints.”

The complaints have come from the Congress candidates from assembly constituencies of Narnaul, Karnal, Dabwali, Rewari, Hodal (SC), Kalka, Panipat City, Indri, Badkhal, Faridabad NIT, Nalwa, Rania, Pataudi (SC), Palwal, Ballabhgarh, Barwala, Uchana Kalan, Gharaunda, Kosli and Badshahpur.

These include those seats from where the party candidates have lost with a narrow margin. Among the complainants include Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Udai Bhan.