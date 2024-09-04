Haryana polls: Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat to contest on Congress ticket

In the latest political development, India’s top wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia have joined the Congress on Wednesday, September 4 ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections.

Phogat and Punia met senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi this afternoon. Their meeting comes a day after the Congress’ Central Election Committee (CEC) convened to finalise the list of candidates for the October 5 elections.

Phogat is expected to challenge for the Julana seat held by the Jannayak Janta Party’s Amarjeet Dhanda while Punia will defend the Congress’ Badli seat, NDTV reported.

The wrestlers have been leading a year-long protest against former WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accused of sexually assaulting athletes.

Ever since 29-year-old Vinesh Phogat who missed out on an Olympic medal in Paris after she was disqualified for being overweight hours before her final bout in the 50 kg category, returned to India, Congress leaders have been meeting her. Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda was the first politician to reach IGI Airport in Delhi to welcome her.

Vinesh Phogat, on August 23 met Deepender Hooda and his father and two-time Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda along with her wrestler husband Somvir Rathee at the Congress leaders’ residence in Delhi.

Congress AAP seat sharing

Sources said the Congress’ Central Election Committee (CEC) has shortlisted 59 candidates, comprising 27 of party’s 28 sitting legislators, amidst talks of the Congress have a pre-poll alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Haryana, Deepak Babaria, said that the final list of candidates would be released by September 4.

Sources said that AAP is demanding at least 10 seats, while Congress is offering only seven. However, the ruling BJP in the state launched a scathing attack on the potential alliance between Congress and AAP, saying “it is the weaker organisation that feels the need to make compromises.”

The elections in Haryana are scheduled to take place in a single phase on October 5, with the counting of votes set for October 8.

(With inputs from IANS)