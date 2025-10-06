Haryana: Pro-Palestine protestors remain in ‘detention’ for over 24 hrs

Several demonstrators in Rohtak who were allegedly detained by the Haryana police during a protest in solidarity with Palestine on Sunday, October 5, continue to remain in custody more than 24 hours later.

They are being held in the Civil Lines police station in Rohtak.

The Indian with Palestine released a statement confirming that while their female protestors were released, five men continue to remain in custody.

The organisation has also claimed that the activists were brutally beaten and some of them were injured. Videos of the incident show the police dragging the protesters opposing the arrest. They are also seen being detained with violence.

“The protest was peaceful and demanded that the Indian government cut all ties with Israel. However, in Rohtak, first the Sanghi goons disrupted the protest, and at their behest, the police brutally beat our members, including female protesters, and then detained them without giving any proper reason,” the statement read.

The protest was part of the nationwide call by Indian People in Solidarity with Palestine (IPSP), the Indian Movement for Boycott, Divestment and Sanction (BDS). Major cities like Pune, Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad witnessed huge participation. They condemned the illegal interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla, with the mission to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The Haryana police have not yet responded to the arrests.