Has Starbucks rebranded itself to evade boycott amid war on Gaza?

After Starbucks reported a global loss of business to the tune of 11 billion US dollars, amid the pro-Palestine campaign and global boycott of Israeli-linked companies, several social media posts suggest that the company has started rebranded itself in many countries to evade the boycott call.

The recent opening of an eatery called ‘Vista Coffee’ at Dublin Airport’s Terminal 1 has sparked debate on social media since consumers noted that the menu, beverages, and signage are identical to those of Starbucks. Many believe that this is the company’s attempt to regain customers and dodge the boycott.

Starbucks has changed its name to Vista Coffee after losing billions from the worldwide boycott for their adulation of Is**hell's genocide work in G*a*a. Vista Coffee is now seen at Dublin airport, Ireland, offering a menu that is unmistakably, bloodstainedly, Starbucks.… pic.twitter.com/DhtW8cDxm5 — Ali Ali (@AsifMalikyo) January 11, 2024



With the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been intensifying, some argue that Starbucks is perpetuating the fake ‘Vista coffee’ by having no web presence at all. Thus, netizens took it on themselves to alert others.

Dublin Airport officials claim that Vista Coffee is only a temporary brand and that the establishment would shortly adopt a new name.

Dear @Starbucks. You forgot to change the menu when you changed the signage.



Nescaya benda sama akan sampai ke Malaysia. Stay vigilant . Nampak je Vista Coffee or previous premise of SB tetiba tukar, bgtau.#BDS #BoycottStarbucks https://t.co/U8NwfqQFi6 pic.twitter.com/wIMlfKiZcV — Dean or Deen (@DeanOrDeen) January 7, 2024

The Starbucks location closed at the end of December because their contract was finished, according to a statement sent by Dublin Airport to Lovin Dublin. “Since then, a new owner has assumed control of the business, and in the spring of this year, a great local brand will permanently relocate to begin serving clients,” it said.

Brewing up a storm! Our new Vista Coffee outlet opened in Terminal 1 this morning and it’s already going down very well with passengers. ☕️ pic.twitter.com/mSixbpUqFf — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) January 4, 2024

How is Starbucks doing in India?

Meanwhile, In India, Starbucks cafes are operated by Tata Starbucks Pvt Ltd. It is a 50:50 Joint Venture between Tata Consumer Product Ltd (TCPL) and Emerald City CV, a wholly-owned entity of Starbucks Corporation, USA.



Tata Starbucks has reported a net loss of Rs 24.97 crore from its operations in India for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, according to financial data accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler, Business Standard reported.

Starbucks’ empty outlets in India are a reflection of the widespread boycott movement against products linked to Israel, which has resulted in a the loss.