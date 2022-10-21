Has Tolichowki become mosquito-free? Here’s what MIM MLA claims

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA representing Karwan Constituency on Thursday claimed that Towlichowki has become mosquito-free.

On the Twitter handle, the MLA wrote, ‘A five month clean up drive by Lakes & Entomology, Department with a FTC machine was taken up in Shah Hatim Lake’.

Requesting the residents of the locality to maintain cleanliness, he wrote that they must not dump waste so that it does not turn into a mosquito breeding ground.

Sharing a photograph of the Shah Hatim Lake, he wrote that water hyacinth was removed and drone was used to spray chemicals.

It’s Official,ToliChowki is now Mosquitoe Free.



On rep of AIMIM Prez Br @asadowaisi Sb to GHMC Commissioner, a five month clean up drive by Lakes & Entomology, Dept with a FTC machine was taken up in Shah Hatim Lake.Water hyacinth was removed. Drones used to spray chemicals.1/2 pic.twitter.com/0HuVdIA8qj — Kausar Mohiuddin (@kausarmohiuddin) October 20, 2022

Dengue cases in Hyderabad

In the last few months, Hyderabad saw a jump in the number of dengue cases reported.

As per the National Center for Vector Borne Disease Control, Telangana recorded the second highest number of dengue cases in 2022 (till 31st August).

Out of the total cases reported in Telangana, Hyderabad alone recorded nearly half of them.

In Hyderabad, the highest number of dengue cases in 2022 was recorded in the month of August. In September, it declined slightly.