Has Tolichowki become mosquito-free? Here’s what MIM MLA claims

Published: 21st October 2022 1:49 pm IST
Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA representing Karwan Constituency on Thursday claimed that Towlichowki has become mosquito-free.

On the Twitter handle, the MLA wrote, ‘A five month clean up drive by Lakes & Entomology, Department with a FTC machine was taken up in Shah Hatim Lake’.

Requesting the residents of the locality to maintain cleanliness, he wrote that they must not dump waste so that it does not turn into a mosquito breeding ground.

Sharing a photograph of the Shah Hatim Lake, he wrote that water hyacinth was removed and drone was used to spray chemicals.

Dengue cases in Hyderabad

In the last few months, Hyderabad saw a jump in the number of dengue cases reported.

As per the National Center for Vector Borne Disease Control, Telangana recorded the second highest number of dengue cases in 2022 (till 31st August).

Out of the total cases reported in Telangana, Hyderabad alone recorded nearly half of them.

In Hyderabad, the highest number of dengue cases in 2022 was recorded in the month of August. In September, it declined slightly.

