Hasina calls Bangladesh-India ties model for South Asia

Dhaka: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said that the ties between India and Bangladesh could be seen as a model of bilateral ties for the South Asian region.

Hasina made these remarks during a courtesy call by Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

Admiral Tripathi began a five-day visit to Bangladesh on June 30 with an aim to consolidate the bilateral defence engagement and explore new avenues of cooperation in the maritime domain.

This visit is Admiral Tripathi’s first official visit abroad after he took the reins of the Navy two months ago.

“Bangladesh and India resolved many problems through dialogue. This relationship could be a model and example for many other neighbouring countries,” the premier’s press secretary Nayeemul Islam Khan quoted her as saying.

Admiral Tripathi paid the courtesy call to Hasina at her Sangsad Bhaban Office.

Hasina said the two neighbours resolved the pending issues of land boundaries, and maritime boundaries which were among other issues to set the example of bilateral ties.

The Bangladesh prime minister recalled with gratitude India’s contribution to Bangladesh’s 1971 Liberation War saying “We always remember the assistance and contribution of Indian people during our War of Liberation”.

Tripathi said that he felt at home in Bangladesh as there are few differences between Bangladesh and India in terms of nature.

He said the naval forces of both countries developed a unique professional relation where “if Bangladesh Navy seeks any cooperation, Indian Navy has no option to say ‘no’.”

Admiral Tripathi said many Bangladeshi naval officers were receiving training in India and he told his counterpart that Bangladesh could send more officers if they want.

He visited the Bangladesh Military Museum (BMM) and described it as a world class military history gallery calling it “educative” and he would carry back some ideas to be replicated by the Indian armed forces.

The Press Secretary said Hasina and Admiral Tripathi agreed that both Bangladesh and India hold the same mentality to keep the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean “peaceful”, and both the countries would work together as they do not expect any disturbance in this region.

During the meeting, the Indian Navy Chief also mentioned his visit to the Bangabandhu Museum, the home of Bangladesh’s assassinated founder and the premier’s father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and became overwhelmed after seeing the reflection of his sacrifice and contribution.

According to the press secretary, Tripathi also praised the development of Bangladesh under Hasina’s leadership.