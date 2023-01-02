Hate attack on Jannat Zubair after her Umrah trip

Mumbai: With the advent of social media, fans easily keep eye on their favourite celebrities. There is no doubt stars get love from thousands of people, but there is also a huge downside to being in the limelight as well. They often get trolled for silly reasons. Many people don’t understand where to draw the line on the internet while mocking actors for their choice of life.

Recently, the Badshah of Bollywood was trolled by netizens for visiting Mata Vishno Devi Shrine just after performing Umrah. Now, popular TV actress Jannat Zubair is being trolled after she came back to India after paying a visit to the twin holy cities of Mecca and Madina.

Jannat Zubair, who was perhaps aware that she might get mired down on social media for performing Umrah turned OFF the comments section on her social media posts related to her religious trip. She shared her photographs on her Instagram account from the cities of Mecca and Madina.

Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora actress turned ON comments sections on her Instagram account just after coming back to India. She posted her first picture three days ago after arriving in India. Jannat was questioned by social media users why is she not still wearing a hijab.

One of the user wrote, ”Haj Umrah fashion bna liya hai in jhahilo ne ser sapata krne jate hain Allah se toba krne nahi ye ladki 20 sal ki hai inhe ye nahi pta muslim com ki ladkiya kaisi rehti hain kya jawab dogi allah ko huzur ko bibi Fatima ko parda Krna itna mushkil tha tumhare liye jannat naam itna pyara hai jannat allah ne banai hai wo parde m hain ek ye ladki itna khoobsurat nam ki numaish kr rahi.”

Check out here more comments

One of the Instagram users while commenting on pictures she posted along with TV actress Rubina Dilaik while targeting Jannat Zubair wrote that celebrities like her can do anything for the sake of money. Some users suggested Jannat quit the showbiz industry and return to what they call the path of Almighty Allah.

Check more comments.

On the professional front, Jannat Zubair was last seen as a guest in Bigg Boss 16 house. She appeared on the show in last weekend ka vaar episode along with Karan Kundrra and Rajiv Adatia.