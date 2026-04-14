‘Hate-filled thinking’ of BJP-RSS destroying Constitution: Rahul Gandhi

He also accused the RSS and the BJP of being 'involved in vote theft' and 'destroying democracy'.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th April 2026 2:51 pm IST
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi

Raiganj: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, April 14, alleged that “hate-filled thinking” of the BJP and the RSS is destroying the Constitution, and accused the saffron party of indulging in vote theft.

Addressing an election rally here in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district, he said, “Hate-filled thinking of the BJP and the RSS is destroying the Constitution.”

He also accused the RSS and the BJP of being “involved in vote theft” and “destroying democracy”.

Subhan Bakery

He claimed that the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has not provided jobs as promised to the people of the state, claiming that 84 lakh youths have applied for unemployment allowance.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee promised jobs to five lakh people. But 84 lakh youths have applied for unemployment allowance,” he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th April 2026 2:51 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button