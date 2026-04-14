‘Hate-filled thinking’ of BJP-RSS destroying Constitution: Rahul Gandhi

Raiganj: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, April 14, alleged that “hate-filled thinking” of the BJP and the RSS is destroying the Constitution, and accused the saffron party of indulging in vote theft.

Addressing an election rally here in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district, he said, “Hate-filled thinking of the BJP and the RSS is destroying the Constitution.”

He also accused the RSS and the BJP of being “involved in vote theft” and “destroying democracy”.

He claimed that the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has not provided jobs as promised to the people of the state, claiming that 84 lakh youths have applied for unemployment allowance.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee promised jobs to five lakh people. But 84 lakh youths have applied for unemployment allowance,” he said.