‘Hate Pak as much as RSS,’ Hindutva groups protest deputy mayor’s post in Bihar

BJP workers and members of various Hindutva organisations staged a protest outside the office of a Bihar Congress leader, who also serves as the deputy mayor of Darbhanga, over her social media post comparing the RSS to Pakistan.

Vice President of the Bihar Congress Minority Wing, Nazia Hasan, posted on social media, now deleted, likening the RSS to Pakistan, which sparked strong reactions from Hindutva groups.

In her post, Hasan stated, “We love our Hindu brothers as much as we love our Muslim brothers. We hate Pakistan as much as we hate RSS because both have been supporters of the Two-Nation Theory.”

Following the post’s circulation, BJP and RSS supporters expressed outrage, leading to the protest at the Municipal Corporation. The demonstrators also burned an effigy of Hasan while she was inside her office. Holding placards and chanting slogans against Hasan’s remarks, protesters gathered in large numbers outside the Darbhanga Municipal Corporation office.

Upon receiving information, Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Amit Kumar, along with senior police officials, rushed to the scene and managed to control the situation and disperse the protesters after extended discussions.

Following a meeting with administrative officials, Nazia Hasan issued a public apology through her social media, expressing regret over her post.

She clarified her intentions and withdrew the comparison.

However, Nazia Hasan also alleged religious bias, claiming: “BJP, RSS, and Bajrang Dal workers attacked my office not just because of the social media post, but because I am a Muslim holding the post of Deputy Mayor.”