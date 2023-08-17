Hate speeches, calls for violence stain I-Day fete at many places

The country marked the 77th Independence Day enthusiastically on Tuesday, August 15. Meanwhile, several video clips surfaced on social media unambiguously showing hate speech being delivered against the Muslim community in several parts of the country during the celebrations.

In several video clips, members of Hindu right-wing outfits are seen openly calling for violence against Muslims during Tiranga rallies.

In one of the incident, a group of Bajrang Dal members created a ruckus outside a Mosque at Samalkha town in Hayrana’s Panipat. A video of the incident shows a large number of people on their bikes holding saffron flags alongside the tricolour. When the bike rally reaches the Mosque premises, the group halts their bikes and starts creating a nuisance by shouting and dancing.

In the video, a few policemen are also seen present at Mosque’s gate.

When Siasat.com contacted the Panipat Superintendent of Police (SP) regarding the incident, he claimed that nobody reported the case and said, “we can’t do anything if there was no violence.”

On August 15, Independence Day, goons of the Bajrang Dal and VHP created a ruckus in front of Samalkha Masjid in Panipat, Haryana, and tried to incite riots.



They raised provocative slogans and hoisted Saffron flags in front of the mosque. pic.twitter.com/IZip9a5AyQ — Meer Faisal (@meerfaisal01) August 16, 2023

In Jammu, Bajrang Dal members took out a Tiranga rally during which hate slogans and calls for voilence against Muslims could be heard.

Location: Jammu

Date: August 15, 2023



Slogans calling for violence against Muslims were raised at Rashtriya Bajrang Dal’s Tiranga rally.



“Jab Mulle kate Jayenge, Ram Ram Chilayenge (When Muslims would be ch0pped, they would cry Ram Ram),” the crowd chanted. pic.twitter.com/pOYOtzVSBY — HindutvaWatch (@HindutvaWatchIn) August 17, 2023

In another incident, a video of which was widely shared, a huge procession stopped outside a mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri and played ‘objectionable’ numbers on high-volume loudspeakers. The rally then proceeded while raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

In UP's Mainpuri, a rally with high volume loudspeakers was stopped to dance and shout slogans before a mosque.



Local MLA Rajkumar Yadav said this act could trigger riots in the town and slammed local police and the admin allowing this to happen. pic.twitter.com/MJmsUCiq2m — Waquar Hasan (@WaqarHasan1231) August 16, 2023

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna city, members of Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) members allegedly shouted Jai Shri Ram slogans during a Tiranga rally that was taken out by Muslims. Subsequently, there was a scuffle between the two groups.

Later, the right-wing mob created a ruckus and ransacked shops owned by Muslims in the area.