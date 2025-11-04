Hathras gang-rape defamation case: Hearing set for Dec 4 against Rahul Gandhi

The lawyer said the remarks were "defamatory and insulting" to the youths, who a CBI court acquitted after they had spent over two-and-a-half years in jail.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 4th November 2025 11:04 pm IST
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)

Hathras: A local MP-MLA court on Tuesday fixed December 4 as the next date of hearing in a Hathras ‘gang rape’-linked defamation case filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the court handed over the inquiry to DSP Sadabad.

Munna Singh Pundhir, the lawyer representing the three acquitted men, said, “The court has directed an inquiry to be conducted by DSP Sadabad as the opposite party (Rahul Gandhi) resides outside the jurisdiction of the concerned court (MP-MLA court in this case),” Pundhir told PTI.

Three separate cases were filed on behalf of Ravi, Ram Kumar alias Ramu, and Luvkush, who were acquitted in the 2020 Hathras ‘gang rape’ case, against Gandhi after he allegedly called them “accused.” Gandhi allegedly made the remarks in Bulgadhi village on December 12, 2024, saying “the accused are roaming free, while the victim’s family is locked inside the house.”

Memory Khan Seminar

The lawyer said the remarks were “defamatory and insulting” to the youths, who a CBI court acquitted after they had spent over two-and-a-half years in jail.

“A legal notice of Rs 1.5 crore was sent to Rahul Gandhi, demanding Rs 50 lakh each for the three acquitted men,” Pundhir said, adding that no reply was received from Gandhi following which the complaint was filed.

A Dalit girl from Hathras was allegedly gang-raped in September 2020. She, later, died during treatment at a hospital in Delhi.

Four men, namely Ram Kumar, Luvkush, Ravi and Sandeep, from her village were accused of committing the crime.

After a CBI probe and trial, only Sandeep remains in jail after being found guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Pundhir added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 4th November 2025 11:04 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button