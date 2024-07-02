Hathras stampede: PM condoles deaths, announces Rs 2L ex-gratia

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed profound sorrow over the stampede in Hathras and announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of the dead and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The stampede occurred during a religious congregation at a ‘satsang’ event in Uttar Pradesh’s Pulrai village where a large number of people had gathered.

More than 50 people were killed and several others injured in the stampede.

Amidst his reply to a two-day debate on the motion of thanks on the President’s address to both Houses of Parliament, Modi condoled the death.

“In the midst of discussions, I have also been given sad news. It has come to my attention that there have been many tragic deaths in the stampede in Hathras, UP,” PM Modi said in Lok Sabha.

“I express my condolences to those who lost their lives in this incident. I hope for the speedy recovery of all the injured,” he said.

The prime minister said senior officials of the central government are in constant contact with the Uttar Pradesh administration to coordinate aid efforts.

उत्तर प्रदेश के हाथरस में हुए दुखद हादसे को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी से बात की। यूपी सरकार सभी पीड़ितों की हरसंभव सहायता में जुटी हुई है। मेरी संवेदनाएं उन लोगों के साथ हैं, जिन्होंने इसमें अपने प्रियजनों को खोया है। इसके साथ ही मैं सभी घायलों के जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 2, 2024

“Through this forum, I assure everyone that all possible assistance will be provided to the victims,” he said.

The PM Office (PMO) announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Hathras.

“The injured would be given Rs 50,000,” the PMO said in a post on X.

Senior officials reported that among the deceased were 23 women, three children and a man. Reports from the scene indicated that victims, either deceased or unconscious, were transported to medical facilities in Sikandara Rao.

Etah: Relatives outside a hospital where victims of the Hathras’ stampede are admitted, in Etah, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. At least 27 people were killed and several injured in the stampede, according to officials. (PTI Photo)

Hathras MP Anoop Pradhan told PTI Videos outside Parliament that this is an extremely unfortunate incident.

“I have spoken with our district officer, the district’s legislator and the superintendent of police. There is no exact figure yet, but many people have tragically died and many others are injured. They are being treated in nearby hospitals,” Pradhan said.

CM Adityanath’s office seeks report on organisers

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in Lucknow has sought a report about the stampede that led to the death of at least 27 persons during a religious event in UP’s Hathras district on Tuesday.

Official sources said the death toll could be higher but there was no confirmation of the same yet.

According to reports, a ‘satsang’ of Lord Shiva was being held in Ratibhanpur for which a huge crowd had gathered to listen to the religious discourse.

“Suddenly, the atmosphere became very humid and some people tried to move out of the pandal while others tried to push them back. This led to confusion and then the stampede,” said a local source.

The Chief Minister’s Office has sought a detailed report about the organisers of the ‘satsang’, stating that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

Akhilesh Yadav slams UP govt for Hathras tragedy

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav speaks to the media at the Parliament House complex during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

As the death toll continued to climb in the Hathras stampede tragedy on Tuesday, Samajwadi Party President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav slammed the state government for not taking enough safety measures as a religious congregation was organised in the district.

More than 100 people, including women and children, are feared dead during the stampede at the Hathras event.

“We were inside the Parliament when we got the information about the tragic incident. How can so many people die, what was the government doing? If such a huge gathering was being organised then the government should have made proper arrangements right from the start of the event. The state government is responsible for this and should now help families of the victims and take care of the injured,” Akhilesh Yadav said after coming out of the Parliament building.

Leader of the Opposition, Congress’ Rahul Gandhi also offered his condolences to the families of those who died in the stampede.

Amit Shah speaks to UP CM, assures help from Centre

File – Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and assured him of all possible Central help to deal with the situation arising after a stampede at Hathras.

The chief minister also apprised Shah about the tragic incident which has claimed more than 50 lives.

“Spoke to Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri @myogiadityanath ji, regarding the accident in Hathras and got information about the incident and assured all possible help from the central government. NDRF medical team is also reaching Hathras soon,” Shah wrote on ‘X’ in Hindi.

Earlier, the home minister expressed his grief over the stampede at a religious congregation at Hathras and offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

Wishing speedy recovery of those injured in the incident, Shah said the local administration is engaged in relief work.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic accident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. May God give them strength to bear this pain,” he wrote on ‘X’ in Hindi.