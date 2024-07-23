Have Telangana Budget session for 15 days: Akbaruddin Owaisi to Speaker

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Tuesday urged Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to conduct the Budget session for at least 15 days to discuss important issues pertaining to the people of the state.

In a letter addressed to the Telangana Assembly Speaker, Chandrayangutta MLA and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that since the government brought the vote-on-account budget in the last Assembly session, demands for grants and other important issues were not discussed.

Akbaruddin Owaisi stated that a suitable time should be assigned for question hour, short notice questions, zero hour, and discussions under rule 311 as well as short discussions on various subjects and the 37 budgetary demands for grants for the departments in the upcoming budget session of the Telangana Assembly.

The AIMIM MLA said that developmental activities in the Old City of Hyderabad, including slow progress of works of SRDP and SNDP, sewerage and water supply network, Charminar Pedestrianisation (CPP) works road widening, flyovers, and the Musi beautification need to be discussed in the house.

“It is the responsibility of the government to facilitate longer sessions of the Assembly to have debates on public issues. We hope that you will consider our request in the interest of the people of the State,” stated Akbaruddin Owaisi in his letter.

Akbaruddin Owaisi also said his party was keen to discuss issues pertaining to minorities such as encroachment of Waqf properties and failure of the Waqf Board to effectively fight the cases in the courts and of the Waqf Tribunal.

The AIMIM leader also addressed issues of reimbursement of tuition fees (RTF) and maintenance charges (MTF) to minority students and disbursement of Shaadi Mubarak cheques.