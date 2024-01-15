Haven’t yet decided if I can Ram temple event, says Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati said on Monday, January 15, that she has received an invitation for the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and is grateful for it, but a decision on attending it has not been taken yet because of certain party programs.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is a secular party and respects all religions. “In the future, if any such program is held regarding the Babri Masjid, our party will have no objection to that either,” Mayawati said at a press conference organized here on her 68th birthday.

In 2019, the Supreme Court, in its verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, cleared the way for the temple to be built on the disputed plot of land in Ayodhya where the mosque stood before its demolition.

“I have received the invitation for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ (consecration ceremony) program to be held on January 22 in Ayodhya. I have not taken any decision yet on attending the program because right now I am very busy with my party’s programs,” Mayawati said while replying to a question.

“Our party has no objection to whatever program is going to be organized on January 22 regarding the Ayodhya Ram temple, and we welcome it. In the future, if any such program is held regarding Babri Masjid, our party will have no objection to that either,” she said.

The BSP leader said, “Our party is a secular party and respects all religions equally. No matter what religion it is, Our party has not opposed anyone. The Bahujan Samaj Party is the only party in the country that is secular.”

“We welcome the invitation letter we have received for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ program. I have not yet decided whether to go there or not. Whatever decision is taken in this regard, the media will be informed about it, Mayawati added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the January 22 consecration ceremony, which is also expected to be attended by thousands of people, including seers.