Hyderabad: Speeding car hits journalists; one dead

Hyderabad: Nivedita Suraj, 27, was killed after a speeding car crashed into her and her friend Sonali Chawre, 26, at NH-65 at Bhagyalatha, Hayathnagar on Saturday. Chawre was seriously injured in the accident.

The incident took place when the two girls were crossing the street at 5:20 in the morning. Helped arrived when a bystander dialled 911. On the way to the hospital, Nivedita passed away and Sonali received treatment on arrival. Both were employed by ETV at Abdullapurmet as content writers.

“This incident is not a hit-and-run. The car has been seized, and the driver will be taken into custody today, “said Hayathnagar inspector, H Venkateshwarlu.

A case has been filed under sections 337 (Punishment for injuring another person or endangering human life or the personal safety of others) and 304 (A) (Causing death by negligence) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code).