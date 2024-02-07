HC adjourns hearing on plea against allowing Hindu prayers in Gyanvapi mosque cellar

Allahabad High Court heard the matter and adjourned it for February 12.

Muslim leaders condemn initiation of puja in Gyanvapi mosque
Gyanvapi mosque (File Photo)

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the plea challenging the order allowing Hindu prayers in a cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque to February 12.

The Allahabad High Court heard the matter and adjourned it for February 12.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which looks after the affairs of the mosque in Varanasi adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, had filed the plea on Friday last week challenging the Varanasi court order allowing prayers in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi Mosque.

The Allahabad High Court had not given any immediate relief to the Gyanvapi Masjid committee which had challenged the Varanasi district court order.

