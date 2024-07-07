HC allows boy suffering from Internet Gaming Disorder to appear for improvement exams

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has permitted a 19-year-old boy to re-appear for the improvement exam for Class XII that he could not answer last year as he was suffering from depression and Internet Gaming Disorder.

A division bench of Justices A S Chandurkar and Rajesh Patil, in its order of July 4, said the boy deserves to be given an opportunity to appear for the improvement exam for his Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) in the interest of justice.

In his plea, the boy said he was always an above average student and used to secure 85-93 per cent marks till Class XI.

However, when he appeared for his Class XII examination in March 2023, he was suffering from depression and, thus, managed to get just 316 marks out of 600, the plea said.

The petitioner claimed he was under treatment for depression and anxiety from July 2023 till December 2023.

The plea said he also underwent treatment at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre Hospital, adding he was diagnosed with Internet Gaming Disorder due to which he could not appear for the re-examination held in July 2023.

The petitioner said he approached the High Court after his request to appear for the improvement exam to be held in March 2024 was refused by the college.

In the plea, the boy said another improvement exam is scheduled for July 16 this year.

The bench, after perusing the medical reports of the boy, said he was undergoing treatment for Internet Gaming Disorder.

“The authenticity of the documents is not doubted. In the peculiar facts of the case, we find that an opportunity deserves to be granted to the petitioner to seek improvement in his marks since he was precluded from doing so earlier for medical reasons. In our view, the medical papers substantiate the petitioner’s plea that he was unable to take the said examination earlier,” the HC said.

“In the interest of justice, subject to the petitioner making the requisite application seeking permission to appear in July 2024 examination with the college, coupled with payment of necessary late fees, he shall be permitted to appear in the examination that is to commence from July 16,” the HC said.