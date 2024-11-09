HC allows GHMC to acquire church land for Amberpet flyover

Hyderabad: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court has instructed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to proceed with partial land acquisition for a contentious flyover project in Amberpet, despite objections from the Shalem Bible Church.

The church, located in Golnaka, filed a writ petition challenging the GHMC’s decision to acquire part of its land for the project.

The church, which has been a significant community institution, claims it was directed by authorities in June 2017 to relinquish 94.2 square yards of land.

It alleges discrimination, pointing out that other religious structures along the flyover route—such as temples, dargahs, and graveyards—have been exempted from demolition, leaving only the church at risk.

The church contends that the GHMC made this decision unilaterally and has called for a realignment of the flyover to safeguard its structure.

Although the church does not possess official ownership documents, it asserts that it has maintained possession of the land for many years.

Additionally, it claims that while compensation of Rs 1 crore was allocated to other unofficial respondents, it was excluded from compensation discussions.

Counsel for the unofficial respondents presented a 1964 document that purportedly established official ownership of the disputed land, which could undermine the church’s claims.

After reviewing arguments from both sides, Justice Reddy allowed the GHMC to continue construction while ensuring that the main structure of the church remains intact.

The judge authorized the demolition of the church’s compound wall and the acquisition of its front portion but instructed that care be taken to preserve the cross atop the church.

A final decision regarding the remainder of the property will be deferred to a later date