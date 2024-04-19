HC allows Hanuman Jayanti motorcycle rally in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Thursday ordered the Hyderabad Police Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner of Police for the East Zone to allow the Bajrang Sena to hold their motorcycle rally for Hanuman Jayanti on April 23.

The court’s decision responded to a request from NR Laxman Rao, the state president of Bajrang Sena, who filed a writ petition for permission to organize a procession involving 100 motorcycles.

The rally is scheduled to take place from 10 am to 12 noon, starting at Sri Hanuman Vyayam Shala. It will proceed along KS Lane, pass through Sultan Bazar, Ramkoti, Narayanguda, and Chikkadpally, and conclude at the Tadbund Hanuman Mandir in Secunderabad.

In his ruling, Justice Vijaysen Reddy laid down specific conditions: the rally participants are not allowed to use DJ systems and must refrain from making political or controversial statements.

He warned that any violation of these terms or any unlawful activities during the event would prompt immediate police action.