HC allows IPS officer Abhilasha Bisht to continue in Telangana

Hyderabad: The High Court on Friday, April 10, issued interim orders allowing IPS officer Abhilasha Bisht, who was allocated to the Andhra Pradesh (AP) cadre during the state bifurcation, to continue serving in Telangana until further hearing of her petition.

Challenge to Centre’s orders

Bisht approached the High Court after the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) declined to intervene in the Central government’s directive asking her to join the AP cadre. She challenged the Centre’s orders through a writ petition.

Bench hears arguments

A division bench comprising Justice P Shyam Koshy and Justice Nandikonda Narsing Rao heard the matter. The petitioner’s counsel argued that Bisht was initially allotted to the West Bengal cadre in 1994 and later transferred to the AP cadre in 1997 after her marriage to an AP cadre IPS officer.

Dispute over seniority

The counsel contended that her seniority was calculated based on her joining date in the AP cadre, which affected her position. It was further argued that the Centre passed the orders without properly considering her representations.

Representing the Centre, Additional Solicitor General P. Narasimha Sharma submitted that similar cases related to All India Services cadre allocation are pending before the High Court. He requested time to file a counter affidavit.

Hearing deferred

After hearing both sides, the bench directed that Bisht be allowed to continue in Telangana until the disposal of the petition. The case has been adjourned to a date after the summer vacation.