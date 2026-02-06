HC declines interim relief in 2 criminal cases against Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday, February 5, declined to grant interim relief to chief minister Revanth Reddy in petitions seeking to quash two criminal cases registered against him in 2023, and issued notices to the police and the complainant.

Justice K Sujana, after hearing preliminary arguments, adjourned the matter to February 21 for further hearing.

The cases were registered at Mogullapally and Bhupalpally police stations in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district based on complaints filed by former BRS MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy. Revanth Reddy has filed separate petitions challenging both FIRs.

Revanth Reddy’s counsel’s arguments

Appearing for the petitioner, counsel argued that the complainant had filed two separate complaints on identical allegations with a malicious intention to harass the chief minister.

It was contended that the registration of multiple FIRs for the same alleged offence amounted to an abuse of legal process.

The counsel sought interim orders staying further proceedings, pointing out that the cases were likely to come up for trial before the lower court. However, the High Court refused to stay the proceedings at this stage.

Court’s notices to police

Instead, the court issued notices to the respondent police authorities and the complainant, directing them to file their responses.

The criminal cases relate to alleged remarks made by Revanth Reddy against Venkataramana Reddy during two public meetings held in February and March 2023.