HC directs Badangpet officials to clear illegal road constructions

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed Badangpet Municipality officials in Rangareddy district to take strict action against those encroaching on a municipal road.

The court instructed that illegal constructions built on the encroached road be removed, even with police assistance if necessary.

Justice B Vijayasen Reddy issued these directions while hearing a petition filed by the American Township Plot Owners’ Welfare Association.

The petition requested the court to order authorities to act on its representation seeking the removal of road encroachments in Badangpet within a layout.

During the hearing, the counsel for the municipality informed the court that action had already been initiated based on the petitioners’ complaint and that the illegal structures had been previously demolished.

Also Read American Township alleges encroachment of its road in Hyderabad

However, he stated that the constructions had reportedly resumed thereafter.

Court issues notices to individuals involved in alleged encroachments

Taking note of this, the judge issued notices to individuals involved in the alleged encroachments, including Shaik Saifuddin and Pride India Mansions Pvt. Ltd.

The High Court directed officials to ensure action against the ongoing illegal constructions and adjourned the hearing to October 23.