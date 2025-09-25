American Township alleges encroachment of its road in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday, September 25, came down heavily on the Badangpet Municipal Town Planning wing for its inaction in curbing repeated encroachments on a road located inside the American Township in Balapur municipality.

The court expressed its displeasure over the municipal authorities failing to enforce the law, while allowing the violators to occupy and reoccupy that road with total impunity, despite clear directions given by it earlier.

The case arose after the members of the ‘American Township Plot Owners’ Welfare Association’ filed a writ petition highlighting that a section of the 40 foot-wide road had been illegally encroached upon, with a basement structure constructed in violation of the approved layouts.

On June 25, 2025, the High Court directed the Badangpet town planning officer to conduct an immediate inspection and take necessary action.

Pursuant to the court’s order, the municipal authorities inspected the site and carried out a demolition drive, removing the illegal basement.

However, residents alleged that within weeks, the encroachers brazenly reoccupied the land, this time with the aid of private bouncers. They reportedly erected a compound wall and even installed a container in midnight on the disputed portion of the road, obstructing public access to it.

Despite multiple written representations submitted by the welfare association urging swift intervention, the Badangpet municipality allegedly failed to respond or act. With no relief in foresight, the association once again approached the High Court.

During the latest hearing, the High Court expressed strong dissatisfaction with the municipal authorities.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy noted that allowing repeated encroachments despite prior demolition reflected gross negligence. The court made it clear that “anyone taking law into their own hands and obstructing public roads will invite appropriate criminal/police action proceedings.”

The residents of the American Township (by birth Indians supposedly) have welcomed the High Court’s stern stance, stating that the municipal body’s silence has emboldened land grabbers.

“We have been fighting for years to preserve our basic right of access. If public roads can be usurped so easily, what security do plot owners have?” said a member of the Welfare Association of the so-called American Township in Badangpet.

Legal experts note that the court’s warning of criminal action is significant, as inaction from the municipal authorities in such cases often leads to prolonged disputes, and compromises public safety.

The issue has once again highlighted the growing problem of encroachments in Hyderabad’s expanding townships, where civic bodies are often accused of turning a blind eye to violations.

The residents of the American Township (not sure whether fully Americans or Indians), remain hopeful that at least this time around, the High Court’s intervention will ensure accountability and permanent restoration of their 40-ft road.