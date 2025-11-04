HC directs govt to file counter on land allocation to BRS in Kokapet

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to file a counter affidavit within two weeks regarding the allotment of 11 acres of land to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Kokapet, Gandipet mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Justice Apresh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin, issued the directive on Monday while hearing two separate public interest litigations that challenged the land allotment in Kokapet.

Petitioners arguments

The petitions were filed by Forum for Good Governance secretary M Padmanabha Reddy in 2023 and Hyderabad resident A Venkatarami Reddy in 2024.

The petitioners contended that the previous government allotted 11 acres to the BRS party office at a nominal rate, asserting that land worth around Rs 500 crore had been allotted for just Rs 37 crore, causing an estimated loss of Rs 1,100 crore to the state exchequer.

Additional Advocate General Mohammad Imran Khan, representing the government, sought additional time to file a counter on behalf of the administration.

Considering the request, the bench granted two weeks to submit the counter affidavit and adjourned the hearing to December 10.