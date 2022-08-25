HC dismisses appeals of WhatsApp, Facebook against CCI probe

In January last year, the CCI on its own had decided to look into WhatsApp's updated privacy policy based on news reports regarding the same.

Published: 25th August 2022
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court dismissed the appeals of WhatsApp and Facebook on Thursday against an order rejecting their challenge to a probe ordered by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) into the instant messaging platform’s updated privacy policy of 2021.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said the single judge’s order was well-reasoned and the appeals are devoid of merits.

In April last year, a single judge of the high court had refused to interdict the investigation directed by the CCI on the petitions moved by WhatsApp LLC and Facebook Inc. — now Meta platforms.

In January last year, the CCI on its own had decided to look into WhatsApp’s updated privacy policy based on news reports regarding the same.

