HC dismisses bail plea of Raheel Aamir in toddler’s death case

Hyderabad: Justice N. Tukaramji of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday dismissed the criminal petition filed by Mohammed Raheel Aamir, son of former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislator Shakeel Aamir, seeking anticipatory bail in a road accident case reported in the Jubilee Hills police station area in 2022.

The accident case resurfaced during the investigation of another road accident case allegedly involving Raheel, reported in the Punjagutta police station area in late December 2023.

In the recent case, Raheel was accused of ramming into steel barricades at Praja Bhavan on Somajiguda main road while driving a car at high speed. Witnesses examined by the police stated that Raheel had driven a car in a similarly negligent manner in 2022, resulting in the death of a baby boy in the Jubilee Hills area.

Following these developments, Mohammed Raheel Aamir moved the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the Jubilee Hills case. However, Justice N. Tukaramji dismissed his plea, indicating that the case was not suitable for any relief at this stage.

Senior counsel Vedula Venkata Ramana, representing Raheel, argued that his client was added as an accused despite not being named in the initial FIR filed two years ago. Ramana suggested that Raheel’s inclusion was due to a change in the political regime, describing the case as a “political vendetta” against the BRS leader. “A chargesheet had already been filed in the court, and now the police are adding Raheel as an accused,” he said.

Public prosecutor Palle Nageswara Rao, representing the police, countered that the case highlighted manipulation of facts during the BRS regime, facilitated by political and monetary influence.

Nageswara Rao asserted that Raheel had been driving the car in an intoxicated and reckless state while talking on his mobile phone when the accident occurred in March 2022, leading to the toddler’s death.