HC disposes 95 pc of cases despite Judge shortage: Telangana CJ

With only 70 percent judicial strength, the High Court disposed of 75,419 of 79,029 cases last year, with cooperation from judges, judicial officers and the Bar.

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 27th January 2026 9:35 am IST
Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh appointed CJ of Telangana High Court
Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh appointed CJ of Telangana High Court.

Hyderabad: Despite functioning with only 70 per cent of its sanctioned judicial strength, the Telangana High Court succeeded in disposing of 95 per cent of the cases filed last year, Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh said on Monday, January 26.

Addressing the gathering after hoisting the national flag at the Telangana High Court premises as part of the 77th Republic Day celebrations, the Chief Justice said that 79,029 cases were instituted during the year, of which 75,419 were resolved.

He attributed this achievement to the collective efforts of judges, judicial officers, and members of the Bar.

Constitution must go beyond courtrooms: Justice Singh

Justice Singh stressed that the Constitution must go beyond courtrooms and institutions, reaching every community, home, and individual.

He noted that the true purpose of the Constitution would be fulfilled only when citizens understand and internalise its values.

Highlighting the role of alternative dispute resolution, he said that four National Lok Adalats conducted by the Legal Services Authority last year disposed of 62.57 lakh cases, awarding Rs 3,418.84 crore in compensation.

He added that 30,295 people benefited from legal services, while 1,416 cases were settled through mediation.

Speaking on the occasion, Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy said the state government remains committed to the welfare of the poor and has launched initiatives such as Bal Bharosa and Pranam as part of this commitment.

Bar Council Chairman A Narasimha Reddy and Bar Association President A. Jagan also addressed the gathering.

The event was attended by sitting and former judges of the High Court and the Supreme Court, Lokayukta A Rajashekar Reddy, Additional Solicitor General B Narasimha Sharma, Additional Advocate Generals Tera Rajanikant Reddy and Mohammed Imran Khan, Public Prosecutor Palle Nageswara Rao, and State Legal Services Authority Member Secretary CH Panchakshari, among others.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 27th January 2026 9:35 am IST

