HC exempts Telangana CM, KTR from personal apperances in seperate cases

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has granted interim relief to chief minister A Revanth Reddy and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), exempting them from personal appearances in separate cases currently pending in lower courts.

The case against Revanth Reddy relates to his participation in an unauthorised rally in 2021, which was organised by Congress leaders demanding the repeal of the central government’s farm laws.

The rally allegedly took place without prior police permission. Revanth Reddy filed a petition in Telangana High Court seeking to quash the case, and Justice K Lakshman, after hearing the matter, provided interim protection by exempting him from court appearances and issuing notices to both the government and the complainant for their replies.

The hearing has been adjourned to October 7.

Case against KTR

Separately, KTR faces allegations involving remarks he made concerning the allotment of the Amrut tender. Following a defamation complaint by Srujan Soodini, owner of Shodha Constructions, KTR filed a petition seeking to quash the case.

The High Court, under Justice Lakshman, also accorded him exemption from personal appearance and postponed further proceedings to October 7.

