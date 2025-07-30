HC halts HYDRAA’s demarcation work in Kukatpally over petitions

Hyderabad: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has extended a status quo order concerning the demarcation of the full tank level (FTL) and buffer zones for two water bodies, Suddalavanikunta and Sunnam Cheruvu, in Allapur, Kukatpally mandal. The order will remain in effect until further instructions from the court.

The decision was issued during the hearing of a writ petition filed by landowners challenging actions by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) and other respondent authorities.

The petitioners contend that survey operations to mark the FTL and buffer zones were undertaken without prior notice or consideration of their objections.

Petitioners’ legal representatives submitted that the authorities’ actions violate HYDRAA’s previous commitments before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Southern Zone, Chennai.

Senior counsel for the petitioners stated that a boundary dispute exists between land in Guttala Begumpet, Serilingampally mandal, Ranga Reddy district, and Allapur. It was also contended that police, allegedly under the influence of the respondent authorities, have interfered with the petitioners’ possession.

The petitioners further stated that the current survey disregarded an earlier boundary fixation exercise. They characterised the authorities’ actions as arbitrary and without legal basis.

The judge has posted the matter for Monday, maintaining the interim direction for status quo until further orders.