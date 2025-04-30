HC halts Telangana electricity promotions over review plea

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued an interim order staying all promotions in the state’s electricity utilities until the ongoing review petition on the matter is fully adjudicated.

The order was delivered by Justice Namavarapu Rajeswara Rao on Monday, following a petition filed by Kodipaka Kumaraswamy, state president of the Telangana Electricity BC Employees Welfare Association, and Muthyam Venkanna Goud, convener of the BC and OC Employees Joint Action Committee.

The petitioners argued that, despite previous directions from the Supreme Court and High Court to review promotions granted to electricity employees since the formation of Telangana and to provide justice to those adversely affected, the CMDs of the power companies have failed to implement these orders.

The petitioners further alleged that, even as the review petition on this issue remains pending in the High Court, the power utilities’ managements have continued to grant promotions on an ad-hoc basis, disregarding court and government directives.

This, they claimed, has resulted in a significant disadvantage to hundreds of BC and OC category employees.

During the hearing, the petitioners’ counsel, Advocate Goda Shiva, presented arguments highlighting the non-compliance of power company CMDs with the judicial and government orders. Legal representatives for the electricity utilities also made their submissions.

After hearing both sides, Justice Rajeswara Rao criticised the failure to implement the 2018 High Court Division Bench order, which called for a review of promotions granted in violation of established rules.

The court emphasised that, until the review petition is resolved, no further promotions should be made in the state’s electricity organisations.

Accordingly, the High Court issued interim orders imposing a stay on all promotions in Telangana’s power sector until the final disposal of the review petition.