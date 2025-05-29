HC junks plea to cancel NBW against Heera Gold’s Nowhera Shaikh

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, May 28, refused to entertain a petition seeking the cancellation of the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against Nowhera Shaikh, Managing Director of Heera Gold, in four cases pertaining to the Heera Gold scam.

The court observed that since Shaikh has already been arrested by the police, there is no further requirement to consider the cancellation of the NBW.

The Nampally court had issued the NBW on April 29 after Shaikh failed to appear for investigation in three cases registered by the Hyderabad CCS Police and an additional case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), all linked to the alleged financial fraud involving Heera Gold.

Earlier, Shaikh had approached the Nampally court, requesting the withdrawal of the NBW on the grounds of ill health preventing her from attending the hearings.

However, the court rejected her plea on the 19th of this month, prompting her to move to the High Court. Justice K Sharat, presiding over the matter, made it clear that since the petitioner is already in custody, the issue of cancelling the NBW does not arise.

He further suggested that Shaikh could instead file a bail petition if she so desired.

Following the High Court’s direction, Shaikh’s legal team filed a bail petition in the Nampally court, which has scheduled the next hearing for Thursday.